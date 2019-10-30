The development of the political news of recent days has aroused enough anger among the former director of the New Consciousness School ,” Simon Narcisse Tomety, who advocates the exclusion of businessmen from the 2021 presidential election.

Professor Simon Narcisse Tomety is outraged by the current political situation in Benin. This situation would be caused by the greed of businessmen and politicians. To put an end to this situation, the former headmaster of the New Consciousness School , is considering excluding certain categories of people from the upcoming presidential election. “Businessmen and any political candidate must be excluded from the 2021 presidential elections, otherwise Benin will implode”, he suggests.

This “extremist” reaction of the candidate declared in the next presidential election in 2021 is the consequence of the behaviour of politicians, in whom he notes any lack of patriotic fibre and the manipulation of businessmen. “We must exclude certain categories of actors who have been killing the country for 30 years. Everything is clear. We know the origin of Benin’s ills. We must exclude political traders and commercial politicians. They need to be disciplined,” he says.

This position contrasts well with the commonly shared one and shows that Benin is lagging behind on the path to development because since 1990, no political party or political actor has been able to conquer power and exercise it. The country has always been governed by “rare birds” that came out of nowhere and were acclaimed as the head of state.