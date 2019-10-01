Benin against Guinea Bissau: the list of players

By Parfait Folly
Ecureuils du Bénin

 Benin Squirrels will face the Lykaons of Guinea Bissau in a friendly on 13 October at the Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo. To this end, the national coach has made public the list of the 21 players invited.

Goalkeepers

ALLAGBE Saturnin, FARNOLLE Fabien

Defenders
ASSOGBA Youssouf, KIKI David, OUOROU Abdoul Djalilou, SALOMON Junior SEDAGONDJI Maël, VERDON Olivier, YAROU Nabil

Midfielders
ADEOTI Jordan, D’ALMEIDA Sessi, KOSSI Rodrigue, MAMA Seibou, SESSEGNON Stéphane, TIDJANI Anaane

Attackers

AGUEMON Yannick, DOSSOU Jodel, GESTEDE Rudy, MOUNIE Steve, POTE Mickaël, SOUKOU Cebio

