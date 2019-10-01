Benin against Guinea Bissau: the list of players
Benin Squirrels will face the Lykaons of Guinea Bissau in a friendly on 13 October at the Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo. To this end, the national coach has made public the list of the 21 players invited.
Goalkeepers
ALLAGBE Saturnin, FARNOLLE Fabien
Defenders
ASSOGBA Youssouf, KIKI David, OUOROU Abdoul Djalilou, SALOMON Junior SEDAGONDJI Maël, VERDON Olivier, YAROU Nabil
Midfielders
ADEOTI Jordan, D’ALMEIDA Sessi, KOSSI Rodrigue, MAMA Seibou, SESSEGNON Stéphane, TIDJANI Anaane
Attackers
AGUEMON Yannick, DOSSOU Jodel, GESTEDE Rudy, MOUNIE Steve, POTE Mickaël, SOUKOU Cebio