Benin: a health worker violently assaulted at CHUD Borgou

By Cochimau S. Houngbadji
Coups et blessures / Violences/ Agressions Photo: info-juri

A health worker on duty at Borgou Departmental University Hospital Centre (CHDB) was attacked by a sick guard. According to the General Secretary of the CHUD Workers’ Union, who spoke to Arzèkè Fm, the victim was severely beaten in the neck.

On saturday 28 september 2019, a health worker was beaten up by a nurse. According to information reported by the daily newspaper Daabaaru, the sick guard was reportedly denied access to the hospital room of one of his hospitalized parents. So an altercation broke out between him and the doorman. The assaulted health worker had wanted to alert the emergency services, and it was at that moment that his attacker ran into the victim, beating him in the neck. It was subsequently contained and handed over to the police.

According to the Secretary of the CHUD Workers’ Union, this is a recurrent situation that puts the lives of health professionals at risk. “We have found that health workers are often subjected to gratuitous attacks in health facilities by some health workers,” said Ibrahim Mondichao, who finally invited hospital users to use legal means to file complaints instead of attacking staff.

