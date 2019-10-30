Several armed men, Al Shabab militants from Somalia, stormed a police station in the Wajir northeastern Kenya region, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

The men attacked the premises of the Dadajabula police station while the authorities also suspected two men of belonging to Al Shabab. The attack took place on Wednesday, 30th October 2019 in the early hours with heavy equipment used by the attackers including propelled grenades.

A local government official reportedly stated that the attack was linked to the arrest of two members of the group who were being held at the police station. The two activists in custody were killed in the ensuing shooting, while two police officers and a reservist were injured, according to the newspaper.