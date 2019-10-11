Attack in Manchester: several people stabbed in a shopping mall

By Marturin S. ATCHA
A knife attack occurred on friday in Manchester city( Great Britain). A man in his forties injured several people in a shopping mall in the city.

At least five people were stabbed this friday in Manchester in northern England. The suspect, who is in his forties, was arrested and taken into custody. The victims were taken to the hospital. In a statement, the local police denied the attacker’s motives but said that investigations were ongoing to shed light on the attack. It also ordered the evacuation of the said centre and established a large security perimeter.

The anti-terrorist police officers on site report that they have favoured the terrorist trail while remaining open to other trails. This stabbing comes a few days after a shooting in Germany and a massacre at the Paris police headquarters. This raises questions about radicalisation in this part of Europe. On tweeter, the first Boris Johnson said he was “shocked” and addressed his “thoughts” to the victims, thanking the rescue services and investigators.

