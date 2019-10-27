Argentines are at the polls this Sunday, October 27 to elect their president . Against the backdrop of the financial crisis, it looks very close between outgoing President Mauricio Macri and opponent Alberto Fernandez.

A total of six candidates are competing in this Sunday’s election. They are the leader of the “Front for All”, Alberto Fernandez, Roberto Lavagna (Federal Alliance of the Entente), Nicolas Del Canio (Alliance of the Left and Workers), Juan José Gómez Centurion (Argentina is Us), José Luis Espert (Alliance of Unity) and the outgoing president Mauricio Macri. For this first round, approximately 33,841,000 voters, including the Argentine community living abroad, are invited to participate in the election.

To be declared elected in the first round, 45% of the votes cast must be obtained. Any candidate may also be declared the winner in the first round if he receives 40% of the votes, more than 10% ahead of his closest rival. The polling institutions won the vote, former Prime Minister Alberto Fernandez who dominated the primary results (August 11) with 47% of the votes, ahead of outgoing President Mauricio Macri, who won 32% of the vote. This election is being held against the backdrop of a complex economic crisis that the third largest South American economy has been going through since last year after the depreciation of the peso currency.