Alternating power: Mahamadou Issoufou’s strong message

Nigerian President Mahamdou Issoufou chaired the opening ceremony of the summit on constitutionalism for the consolidation of democracy in Africa on the morning of wednesday 2 october. It was in Niamey, Niger.

Several former african heads of state and presidents are taking part in a summit on constitutionalism for democracy consolidation in Africa. Proceeding to the opening ceremony, nigerian President Mahamadou Isoufou reaffirmed his intention to pass power democratically in 2021. “Democratic respiration promotes institutional stability. Passing power in 2021 to a democratically elected successor will be my greatest achievement,” he said under the ovation of the summit participants.

It is based on the democratic alternation of power. This not only allows for stability but also for the development of countries. “I believe in the need for democratic alternation, which allows breathing,” he teaches. This is a lesson for African heads of state who want to die in power. You have to go to school with people who have done well to hope for the sustainable development of your country.