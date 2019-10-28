In Algeria, despite the protest, the authorities are continuing the electoral process in preparation for the presidential elections next December. Several candidates declared themselves to be candidates, two of whom are committed to ensuring that the demonstrators’ demands are respected.

Two of the presidential candidates in Algeria have pledged to “build the second republic”, as demanded by the popular demonstrators. Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis, swore to keep their promise if they were to take over the powerful country of North Africa. Tebboune, 72, told a press conference that his campaign “includes solutions to most of the problems of the Algerian people”. “It is true that it will be difficult for us to implement solutions, but we will overcome the challenges with the will of the people and build the second republic,” he said after submitting his candidacy, reports aawsat.com.

The popular demonstrations, which take to the streets every Friday, are opposed to Tebboune’s candidacy and that of several other personalities, who, according to them, are an extension of the “gangs” in power in the country. Tebboune was Minister of Communication and Culture from 1999 to 2000 under former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He also served as Minister of Housing in 2012.

Ali Benflis

Former Prime Minister Benflis, 74, presented his candidacy on Saturday. He leads the opposition Talaie El Houriat party. He said that Tebbourne “symbolized the Bouteflika government without Bouteflika”, referring to the close collaboration with the resigning president. “I have decided to run in the next elections to save my country from the cycle of problems it has experienced,” Benflis said at a press conference, holding the Bouteflika regime responsible for these problems. “The organization of transparent elections will help the whole people on a national project that will build the new republic,” he stressed.

Candidates for the December elections closed on Saturday, with 22 personalities competing for the vote. The final list will be confirmed in a week.th