National Liberation Front (NLF) Deputy Baha Eddine Tliba was detained on the evening of Thursday 17 October. This follows the lifting of his parliamentary immunity last September.

The elected representative of the People’s Assembly and businessman Baha Eddine Tliba is now deprived of his freedom. Accused of money laundering and illegal financing of the election campaign of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. In September, the Algerian judiciary had asked parliament to waive its parliamentary immunity. A call that received a positive response on 25 September.

After the former leader’s fall, the justice system launched a major operation against those involved in embezzlement cases. This hunt has made it possible to get hold of politicians and businessmen trying to leave the country. But Baha Eddine Tliba is the first elected official to be pinned and detained awaiting trial.