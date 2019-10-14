After a difficult pregnancy, Nabilla Benattia-Vergara gives birth by caesarean (photo) 

Célébrité
By Angèle M.
Nabilla Benattia gave birth to her first child with Thomas Vergara on Friday, 11 October 2019. Announced vaginally by the young mother, she finally gave birth by cesarean section.

After her difficult pregnancy, Nabilla Benattia-Vergara, a reality TV star who became famous in Les Anges de la télé réalité, announced the birth of her son last Saturday on her Instagram account. “I just had the most beautiful day of my life… What I feel today is unexplainable. My husband and I are now parents,” she wrote.

 

In a publication, Thomas Vergara, Nabilla’s companion, revealed the difficulties observed during childbirth. “It’s been a long time. It was very complicated for the delivery,” he explained first. According to him, the Nabilla pass was not open enough for a quick delivery. That is why, after a long wait, the doctors decided to perform a cesarean section to give birth to Nabilla and Thomas’ baby: “It was very complicated because she absolutely wanted to deliver vaginally.

Born on Friday, 11 October at 13:06mn, the infant weighs 3,620 kg. For Thomas, it was “the happiest day of his life”.  “He is doing wonderfully well and our happiness is infinite. I can’t find the words to describe our joy,” Nabilla reassured Instagram.

