After a difficult pregnancy, Nabilla Benattia-Vergara gives birth by caesarean (photo)
Nabilla Benattia gave birth to her first child with Thomas Vergara on Friday, 11 October 2019. Announced vaginally by the young mother, she finally gave birth by cesarean section.
After her difficult pregnancy, Nabilla Benattia-Vergara, a reality TV star who became famous in Les Anges de la télé réalité, announced the birth of her son last Saturday on her Instagram account. “I just had the most beautiful day of my life… What I feel today is unexplainable. My husband and I are now parents,” she wrote.
Je viens de vivre le plus beau jour de toute ma vie … Ce que je ressens aujourd’hui est inexplicable. Mon mari et moi sommes à présent parents. Milann , le fruit de notre amour, est né hier après-midi le 11/10/2019 à 13h06 , un merveilleux petit ange de 3kg620 👼🏻 Il se porte à merveille et notre bonheur est infini . Je ne trouve pas les mots pour décrire notre joie . Nous sommes comblés d’amour ❤️ Merci à mon mari qui a été exemplaire du début jusqu’à a la fin. Tu es toute ma vie, je t’aime tellement 🥰🙏🏼
In a publication, Thomas Vergara, Nabilla’s companion, revealed the difficulties observed during childbirth. “It’s been a long time. It was very complicated for the delivery,” he explained first. According to him, the Nabilla pass was not open enough for a quick delivery. That is why, after a long wait, the doctors decided to perform a cesarean section to give birth to Nabilla and Thomas’ baby: “It was very complicated because she absolutely wanted to deliver vaginally.
Born on Friday, 11 October at 13:06mn, the infant weighs 3,620 kg. For Thomas, it was “the happiest day of his life”. “He is doing wonderfully well and our happiness is infinite. I can’t find the words to describe our joy,” Nabilla reassured Instagram.