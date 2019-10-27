Afrimma 2019 / DJ ARAFAT Meilleur Artiste Francophone. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 Posted by Jean Franck Brou on Sunday, October 27, 2019

On Saturday 26 October 2019, the awards ceremony was held for the 2019 edition laureates of the All Africa Music (AFRIMA 2019). In the Best Francophone Artist category, it was the star of “coupé-décalé”, DJ Arafat who won the trophy.

Posthumously, DJ Arafat has just won the trophy for the best French-speaking artist at AFRIMA 2019. In this category, Ange Didier Houon was in competition with Ariel Sheney, Fally Ipupa, Stanley Enow, Dadju, Toofan, Daphne, Ya Levis, Aya Nakamura and Salatiel.

The award was received by Konnie Touré who was present at the ceremony as a nominated in the Best Media Personality category.