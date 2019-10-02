A man tries to commit suicide in front of the European Commission

A man tried to take his own life on wednesday 02 october, in front of the European Commission headquarters. According to the police, the individual was trying to draw Emmanuel Macron’s attention to his family problems.

In Brussels, on the morning of Wednesday 2 October, a man appeared before the European Commission headquarters and tried to end his life. According to the facts reported by AFP, the man was brought under control before the situation turned to tragedy.

The defendant, who is of Croatian origin, went to the institution’s headquarters to complain, while no summit of leaders was scheduled, TVA News reported. The Croatian’s intention was, according to a police source quoted by the newspaper, to draw the French head of state’s attention to his family problems. He grabbed a can of gasoline, stood on the esplanade in front of the Berlaymont building and shouted. But the emergency services quickly took control of the situation, spraying water on the Croatian, who was certainly on the verge of causing a tragedy.

He was arrested and handcuffed to the ground by the police, before being taken to hospital by ambulance, said the source of TVA Nouvelles.