On Monday 21th october 2019, the nominees for the 2019 Golden Ball will be announced at 6pm. They will be 30 finalists for the most prestigious of the individual awards. But regulars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to say goodbye to the Golden Ball this year.

Who will succeed Croatian midfielder Luka Modric? While waiting for the winner of the prestigious award to be announced in december 2019, the nominees for this precious trophy will be announced on monday. But the tenors Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi no longer have their names glued to the Golden Ball. In fact, last season the duo was followed by Luka Modric, the Croatian Real Madrid midfielder who won the title.

After more than a decade of governing football, CR7 and LM10 found themselves on the sidelines. This year, for the 2019 Golden Ball, both legends are struggling to win on the podium. According to phoenixinfos, while Lionel Messi, who was leading the race, is gradually disappearing from the front row, it is the total disappearance of Ronaldo whose name is not heard. For the media, Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure for Italy affects his performance. “However, the lion should never be neglected even in a position of weakness,” reassures the same source.

As the misfortune of some is the happiness of others, it is the name of the Senegalese, Sadio Mané, who is being sung with his eight goals with Liverpool this season. Thus, despite his best performances, the pulga could find himself behind the curtain if Mané continues to seduce.