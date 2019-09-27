Zinedine Zidane: “Jacques Chirac was the president and friend of all athletes”

Societies
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Zinedine Zidane et Jacques Chirac, ancien joueur et président français@Leral.net

The former French President Jacques Chirac passed away on Thursday 26 september in Paris. It was the day after his death that the former Blue captain, Zinedine Zidane, paid tribute to the statesman.

Present at a press conference on the eve of the Madrid derby against Atlectico Madrid, the French Real Madrid technician spoke about his personal relationship with the late Jacques Chirac. “I am sad, simply because I knew him personally (…) I have a very fond memory of him and I would like to express my condolences to his family,” said the former Blue captain. Chirac was the first supporter of the national team and during his tenure, he attended the Bleus’ crown at the Fance stadium in 1998.

The correzian has made the emblematic number 10 a knight of the Legion of Honour. For the Real Madrid coach, Jacques Chirac was “their president but above all the president and friend of all athletes“. Relations between the two men intensified at the 2006 German World Cup, where Zidane was sent off in the final after an anti-gaming move. President of the Republic from 1995 to 2007, Jacques Chirac held many other positions during his forty years of political life. Since the announcement of his death, tributes have been raining from all sides.

