Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe’s burial site’s rebound

By Modeste Dossou

The saga of  former Zimbabwean leader funeral continues to attract attention. Another episode has just occurred, and this time the family has turned around and cancelled the decision to have him buried in Heroes Acre, in the capital, Harare.

The place of Robert Mugabe’s funeral is still a source of tension between his family and the government. The family that had agreed to have him buried at Heroes Acre, has just recused itself. He will be buried in his native region of Zvimba, the family said. It blames the current leaders for the overthrow of Mr. Mugabe in November 2017. He was overthrown after 37 years in power and replaced by the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa. At his funeral, a family member, Walter Chidhakwa, said he had died “like a sad man”.

The compromise between the family and the government to bury Comrade Bob in Heroes Acre, where those who fought against the colonial regime are buried after the construction of a mausoleum, has therefore been smoked. However, the government did not want to go to arm wrestling. In a statement, Information Minister Nick Mangwana said the government would respect the family’s wishes and help them organize a “proper burial” in Zvimba.

