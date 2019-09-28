Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe leads to his final resting place in his native village

Societies
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Au Zimbabwe, la dépouille de Robert Mugabe est arrivée à Harare © TV5 monde

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was taken to his final resting place on Saturday 28 September in Katuma, his home village in the north-west of the country.

Zimbabwe has definitively turned the page on Robert Mugabe, father of independence and a great figure in the anti-colonialist struggle. Indeed, covered with the national flag,his coffin was buried in a dusty courtyard on his Kutama property after a sober ceremony in front of several hundred relatives. Mugabe died on 6 september in Singapore  and is finally buried this saturday after a long arm wrestling match between the Emmerson Mnangagwa government and his family members

Read also:

Algeria: Aformer minister of Bouteflika placed under a detention warrant

Tunisia: Former President Ben Ali buried in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia

Burkina-Faso: A mining company desecrates a cemetery

Initially, the authorities had announced that he would be buried at the Heroes’ camp in Harare. Against all odds, the government has indicated that the former head of state will rest permanently in his home in his native village of Katuma. President of the former Southern Rhodesia from 1987 to 2017, the war veteran left behind him an economically traumatized country.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Barcelona: Another hard hit for Ousmane Dembélé!

Cameroon: ousted from the Douala’s port, Bolloré group relies on Paul Biya

Benin: The Democratic Renewal Party at its Holiday University

“”when Cameroon coughs, all Central Africa catches cold”, CEMAC President

Barcelona FC: Bad news for Ansu Fati!

Benin: Monique Kanhonou elected CA of Cotonou’s 10th borough

Benin – Crisis within the FCEB: Hounkpè camp asks forgiveness

Benin: Towards the removal of diagnostic’s evaluation boycotters?

Benin: dialogue between trade union confederations and government yesterday

Benin – governors place: the sixth extraordinary session of the year 2019 closed

Benin – FCEB receipt: Paul Hounkpè wants to report to Boni Yayi

Nigerian borders Closure : This is why the parliament has not questioned the government

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More