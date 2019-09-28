Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe leads to his final resting place in his native village

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was taken to his final resting place on Saturday 28 September in Katuma, his home village in the north-west of the country.

Zimbabwe has definitively turned the page on Robert Mugabe, father of independence and a great figure in the anti-colonialist struggle. Indeed, covered with the national flag,his coffin was buried in a dusty courtyard on his Kutama property after a sober ceremony in front of several hundred relatives. Mugabe died on 6 september in Singapore and is finally buried this saturday after a long arm wrestling match between the Emmerson Mnangagwa government and his family members

Initially, the authorities had announced that he would be buried at the Heroes’ camp in Harare. Against all odds, the government has indicated that the former head of state will rest permanently in his home in his native village of Katuma. President of the former Southern Rhodesia from 1987 to 2017, the war veteran left behind him an economically traumatized country.