Yemen: Houthi rebels release 290 prisoners

Houthi rebels have released 290 detainees, announces a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on monday 30 september 2019.

United Nations has welcomed the release of prisoners by the main Houthi rebels opposing the Yemeni government. The international organization recalls that this rebel decision follows an agreement reached in Sweden in December 2018. For its part, the International Committee of the Red Cross, which announced the information in a statement, welcomed “a positive step” that will relaunch the implementation of the Swedish agreement.

Negotiated under the aegis of United Nations, the Swedish agreement includes a truce in Hodeida, a strategic port city in western Yemen, an exchange of prisoners and de-escalation measures around the city of Taëz (southwest).