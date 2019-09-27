“”when Cameroon coughs, all Central Africa catches cold”, CEMAC President

Cameroonian President Paul Biya received in audience on Thursday 26 September 2019 at Unity Palace, the Chairman of the CEMAC Commission, Daniel Ona Ondo. On the agenda of the exchanges was the national dialogue scheduled for 30 September 2019 in Cameroon.

The Commission of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC)President conveyed the sub-region’s congratulations to President Paul Biya for the announced national dialogue. Daniel Ona Ondo, believes that the whole sub-region is proud for this dialogue, which will heal the ills that are hindering Cameroon in this case the English-speaking crisis. Because, he said, Cameroon is a focal point for Central Africa and therefore its stability is important for the other countries of the sub-region.

“This conference is important for Central Africa because Cameroon represents on average 40% of the sub-region’s GDP. And as they say, when Cameroon coughs, the whole of Central Africa gets a cold. So we are happy that this initiative is being taken,” says Daniel Ona Ondo, quoted by actu Cameroon.

Paul Biya and Daniel Ona Ondo also examined other key news from the sub-region. But, with regard to Cameroon’s national dialogue, it is important to stress that some opposition parties demand the release of their leaders imprisoned in prison before responding positively to the national base. Similarly, France, the EU…want separatist leaders to be allowed to take part in the dialogue so that the country’s problems can be fully resolved.