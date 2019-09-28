Western Sahara: between doubt, fear and stagnation, the UN congratulates Morocco

Politics
By Modeste Dossou

For several years, the United Nations has been trying to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Western Sahara. In this process, the UN Secretary General expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for its commitment to the process, Morocco World News reported.

António Guterres welcomed Morocco’s “efforts and commitment” in recent months to achieve a lasting and politically negotiated settlement in the territorial dispute in Western Sahara, the media said. The UN boss met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco at the 74th UN General Assembly and the two men discussed the Sahrawi issue. A very sensitive issue that may well see all the UN’s efforts in vain if the silence around it remains.

The meeting comes at a time when the so-called peace process for regional stability has been stagnant since Horst Kohler’s unexpected resignation as UN envoy for Western Sahara. According to Morocco World News, this development had reduced to almost nothing the hope that the UN-led process had generated over the past two years and gave way to uncertainty, doubts and fears. However, the same source indicates that the United Nations, which has remained silent throughout this period of stagnation, has planned to meet again in October “to discuss the fate of the peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara”.

