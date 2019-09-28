Vladimir putin and about thirty leaders present at Chirac funeral ceremony

By Modeste Dossou
Jacques Chirac @ France 3 Régions

French television channel Europe 1 announced on saturday that about thirty heads of state and government will take part in Jacques Chirac’s funeral in France.

Several world leaders paid tribute to the former french President Jacques Chirac after his death  announced on thursday. As with the tributes, several leaders have announced their upcoming presence in Paris to attend the burial ceremony of the french politician. According to Sputnik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier today that russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Paris to attend the ceremony.

The same media also reports that, alongside Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, italian President Sergio Mattarella, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Charles Michel of Belgium, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will be among those who will join in the memorial service to be held on Sunday at the monument des Invalides in Paris. The funeral will take place at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris. Jacques Chirac’s death occurred on 26 september. He was 87 years old.

