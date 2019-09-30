United Nations: African presidents ignored and humiliated

African presidents ignored at United Nations General Assembly. Everyone is paying attention to the general debate taking place on the podium of the Great Hall of United Nations in New York. Since the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting on 24 September, this meeting has been called the world’s largest diplomatic platform to highlight the issues that matter most to their countries. However, not everyone has been placed on the same level.

Almost all African presidents were ignored when they delivered their speeches. This is reflected in the room filled with empty seats, very few of which were occupied by their representatives. This pattern has been repeated every time an African president has made a speech. What message should Africans get from this? It goes without saying that, for these world leaders, the African problem is not very important or that Africa is not a continent to be considered, which deserves as much respect and attention as the States of other continents.

Yet Africa is constantly facing security difficulties, due to Western actions, and socio-political difficulties that are not only the result of poor management by African leaders but also of the African policies of these Westerners. Also all these “great States” come to Africa, underlining their great and admiration for the continent. Scenes of total hypocrisy that are revealed in the open by what is considered to be the largest concentration of leaders in the world per square metre.