The Egyptian army throws a projectile on Israel

Egyptian army has carried out operations against Islamic State group in Sinai’s militants. The operation took place on friday night near the border with Israel, Haaretz reports.

On aturday Israeli army announced that a projectile landed in southern Israel town (Bnei Netzarim), near egyptian border. According to the Israeli army’s explanations cited by Haaretz, the projectile that fell in Israel appears to have been accidentally fired from Egypt. The Eshkol Regional Council reported that no one was injured in the incident and only minor damage was reported. “A short time ago, a firearm was identified in a southern town of the Regional Council. It seems to be the result of an accidental launch from Egypt. Police engineers are on site. There were no injuries,” the council said in a statement on saturday.

Sappers and police forces are present in the site, said the police spokesman. They added that the damage appears to have been caused by shell fragments from the impact, Haaretz reports. Earlier Saturday, the Egyptian army reported that it had carried out major military operations against terrorist organizations in the northern Sinai Peninsula on Friday nights. According to the Egyptian army, Egypt killed 118 terrorists, detonated 273 explosive devices and discovered 11 tunnels used by the organization.