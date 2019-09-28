The Egyptian army throws a projectile on Israel

Security
By Modeste Dossou
Opération terroriste en Egypte@RFI

 Egyptian army has carried out operations against Islamic State group in Sinai’s militants. The operation took place on friday night near the border with Israel, Haaretz reports.

On aturday  Israeli army announced that a projectile landed in southern Israel town (Bnei Netzarim), near egyptian border. According to the Israeli army’s explanations cited by Haaretz, the projectile that fell in Israel appears to have been accidentally fired from Egypt. The Eshkol Regional Council reported that no one was injured in the incident and only minor damage was reported. “A short time ago, a firearm was identified in a southern town of the Regional Council. It seems to be the result of an accidental launch from Egypt. Police engineers are on site. There were no injuries,” the council said in a statement on saturday.

Read also:

UN New York-AG: Roch Kabore advocates for the G5 Sahel

Saudi Arabia attacked in the heart of its territory: proof of security bankruptcy

Nigeria: New army offensive neutralizes 5 leaders of Boko Haram

Sappers and police forces are present in the site, said the police spokesman. They added that the damage appears to have been caused by shell fragments from the impact, Haaretz reports. Earlier Saturday, the Egyptian army reported that it had carried out major military operations against terrorist organizations in the northern Sinai Peninsula on Friday nights. According to the Egyptian army, Egypt killed 118 terrorists, detonated 273 explosive devices and discovered 11 tunnels used by the organization.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: The Democratic Renewal Party at its Holiday University

“”when Cameroon coughs, all Central Africa catches cold”, CEMAC President

Barcelona FC: Bad news for Ansu Fati!

Benin: Monique Kanhonou elected CA of Cotonou’s 10th borough

Benin – Crisis within the FCEB: Hounkpè camp asks forgiveness

Benin: Towards the removal of diagnostic’s evaluation boycotters?

Benin: dialogue between trade union confederations and government yesterday

Benin – governors place: the sixth extraordinary session of the year 2019 closed

Benin – FCEB receipt: Paul Hounkpè wants to report to Boni Yayi

Nigerian borders Closure : This is why the parliament has not questioned the government

Benin: Criet to determine between Emmanuel Tiando and Jean-Baptiste Elias

Benin: Fiacre Vidjingninou leaves the National Assembly communication’s cell

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More