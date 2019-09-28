Tensions in the Middle East: the Vatican’s call to the international community

Tensions are increasing in the Middle East and more and more intense. The most recent are those between United States and Iran. Vatican gave a voice on saturday, calling for an end to the conflicts.

Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, took the opportunity of United Nations General Assembly to launch the Vatican’s appeal to the international community. According to Al Jazeera, his Holy See urged leaders to pay particular attention to the conflicts in Syria and Yemen in order to “put an end to the suffering of so many people”.

He also stressed that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians was “a matter of constant concern”, according to the same source. In addition to the conflicts cited by the Vatican representative, another equally worrying source of tension is emerging between Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States.

