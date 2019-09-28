Syria threatens retaliation “all foreign forces” in his territory

Diplomacy
By Modeste Dossou
Assemblée générale de l'ONU@UN news

World leaders gathered in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During his speech, the Syrian representative demanded that foreign forces withdraw from his territory, reports Al Jazeera.

In his speech to world leaders, syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem did not beat about the bush. He indicated that “United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria… All foreign forces operating on our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and should withdraw immediately”.

The syrian diplomatic leader also indicated that it reserved the right to take action if the foreign forces present and fighting in his territory remained despite the ultimatum. Syria has been facing a devastating civil war for almost eight years. A war that according to Al Jazeera, has attracted many foreign soldiers and thousands of foreign fighters competing for power.

