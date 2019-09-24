Spain: King Felipe VI dissolves parliament and calls new elections

By Marturin S. ATCHA
Le Roi Felipe VI,@Ouest-France

In Spain, King Felipe VI dissolved the parliament on Tuesday 24 September, a procedure that opens the way for new general elections.

The Spanish political class could not avoid the udder. Faced with the failure of negotiations that could lead to the formation of a new government, the Spanish sovereign has no other option than to apply Article 99 of the Spanish Constitution. According to several international media reports, this article states that “If within two months from the first nomination vote no candidate has obtained the confidence of Congress, the King, with the countersignature of the President of Congress, will dissolve the two chambers and call new elections”.

It is under this provision that Meritxell Batet, the President of the Congress of Deputies, signed the decree dissolving Parliament, which is synonymous with convening the electorate. Last July, parliament rejected the nomination of the social-democratic candidate Pedro Sanchez with 124 votes far from the 176 required by the Basic Law. After 2016, this is the second time that the sovereign has dissolved parliament under identical conditions. The new general elections are therefore being called for 10 November .

