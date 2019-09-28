Spain: 13 years in prison for cutting off his partner’s sex

By Freedya da Costa

Last wednesday,  Cordoba Public Prosecutor’s Office sentenced a young woman to 13 years’ imprisonment for attempted aggravated murder. The accused had cut off her lover’s penis to get back at him.

The court jury of spanish city of Cordoba convicted Brenda Barattini, an architect who amputated her lover’s sex with a shears. At the age of 28, she was convicted of aggravated attempted murder unanimously by the jury.

During her trial, Brenda Barattini confessed her intention to assault her partner, without killing him. According to her statement, the injured person had treated her like a trophy and published intimate videos of the architect with his friends. “It violated my privacy, my life and my career,” she lamented before expressing her regrets. “I’m really sorry for what I did, I never wanted to kill anyone,” the defendant defended herself. “I want justice to be done. I screwed up my life, I want to continue my normal life,” lamented Brenda Barattini.

His pleadings and regrets unfortunately did not prevent his conviction. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. “In the entire history of argentine justice, there has never been an attempt at aggravated homicide due to a penile injury,” said his lawyer Ivan Sironi, who is determined to appeal after the court’s decision.

According to the facts reported by 7 out of 7, Sergio F, the lover told that the accused had set her up at the time of the incident. On 25 november 2017, the architect reportedly blindfolded his victim who thought he was participating in an erotic game. The young woman then took the opportunity to cut off her sex. He was helped by the neighbours alerted by his screams, despite all the blood lost. Being married, he had to undergo reconstruction operations on several occasions.

