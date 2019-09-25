Social Housing in Benin: Big Success for Patrice Talon at the IDB

By Cochimau S. Houngbadji
Zul-Kifl Salami, Administrateur du Groupe de la BID, Chargé de Mission du Chef de l'Etat photo: Bénin Web Tv

As announced last August by Zul – Kifl Salami, Mission leader of the Head of State, the Islamic Bank Board of Directors (BoD) approved a financing of several billion CFA francs for the social housing project undertaken by the Beninese government.This approval by the Bank’s Board of Directors took place on 09 September 2019 in Jeddah.

The Beninese government has obtained more financial resources for the implementation of the social housing construction project in various parts of the country. This is a mobilization of funds from the Islamic Bank thanks to the dynamism of the Beninese authorities, in particular Zul – Kifl Salami, the President of the Republic mission leader.

According to Zul – Kifl Salami, the total amount of financing made available by the Islamic Bank is CFAF 41 billion (€ 62.16 million ). According to him, this funding “corresponds to 82% of the total cost of the project, with the remaining 18% going to the government“. In addition, the Islamic Bank Board of Directors also approved the financing of the project management structures, as well as the audit work during and at the end of the implementation.

An unprecedented financing…

According to the Republic President’s Mission leader , this support from the Islamic Bank is a first for this kind of project in Benin. That is why he salutes the dynamism of President Patrice Talon, who has been successful since 2016, in his efforts to mobilize funds for the implementation of his Action Program.

The funding recognizes the outstanding leadership of His Excellency President Patrice Talon and the quality of our country’s economic performance, which has been recognized by the international donor community,” said Zul-Kifl Salami.

