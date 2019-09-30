Shatta Bandle, claims to be richer than Dangote

In a video published on social networks, ghanaian Shatta Bandle shouted loud and clear that his fortune far exceeds that of the wealthy nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

Shatta Bandle is the new “Dougoutigui” of social networks. Once unknown to the general public, ghanaian Shatta Bandle went from the shadows to the light after his humorous video in which he claimed to be richer than nigerian businessman and billionaire Aliko Dangote, whose fortune is estimated at US$9.6 billion. In the video, Shatta Bandle, a dwarf from northern Ghana who has no complexes about his disability, was spending dollar bills with his bodyguard. According to him, Dangote’s fortune does not represent much in front of his own fortune.

The video, which is strongly shared on social networks, has brought Shatta Bandle to the forefront. Yesterday’s stranger has become the greasy cabbage of the media, who warmly raise the stage for him. However, no one knows whether Shatta Bandle is telling the truth about his fortune or not.

Nigerian Aliko Dangote, for his part, has not yet reacted to Shatta Bandle’s comments.