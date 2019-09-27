Senegal: “Ways to heaven” opens in Dakar

By Modeste Dossou

In Dakar, Senegal, the largest mosque in West Africa has opened its doors. Nearly ten years of work and the majestic building is ready, reports the BBC.

The building is quite imposing. With its park, they have a total capacity of 30,000 people, 10,000 inside and 20,000 on its property. The mosque is not comparable to any other of its kind in West African sub-region in terms of size. senegalese President Macky Sall is expected to attend the inauguration. The name of the mosque “Massalikul Jinaan“, means the Paths to Heaven. Its main building includes five minarets, a gold leaf dome and hand-painted decorations by moroccan craftsmen, BBC reports.

The total cost of construction would have exceeded $32 million. It was built by the powerful Sufi fraternity Mouride, considered a pillar of Senegal’s reputation for religious tolerance. Some believe that the mosque is a symbol of the economic power of the Murids, which over the years has helped them acquire significant political and cultural influence. In a country where 90% of the population is muslim, this type of architectural achievement is cause for celebration for many, BBC points out.

