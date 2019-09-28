Senegal: Macky Sall sends a message to Me Wade, is reconciliation already in place?

Senegalese President Macky Sall sent a message to his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade. Mr. Sall called Mr. Wade to discuss the future of the country.

This friday, hundreds of senegalese were surprised to see former head of state Abdoulaye Wade alongside current head of state Macky Sall. Knowing the differences between these two political figures, it is almost impossible to see them reconcile. Except at the inauguration of the giant Massalikoul Djinane mosque (“the roads to paradise”), the two politicians met at the invitation of Mourides’s general Khalif, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, who invited them to join the union for Senegal future.

In this occasion, the two emblematic figures of the Senegalese political scene shook hands, a first since Macky Sall came to power. In the aftermath, several Senegalese sites hastened to announce the reconciliation of Macky Sall and Me Wade. However, no declaration by the two heads of state is effective until Macky Sall makes an appeal to his predecessor on saturday 28 september 2019. The current head of state does not confirm any reconciliation, but invites his predecessor to a dialogue on the future of senegal as desired, by the general Khalif of Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké: “I call to the President (Wade) so that we can discuss the future of the country,” said Macky Sall.

For the time being, the Pope of Sopi, who renounced the national dialogue announced by Macky Sall during the first days of his second term in office, has not yet reacted to his outstretched hand. However, a reconciliation between the two politicians cannot be ruled out, only that it would surprise many.