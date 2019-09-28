Senegal gets a new Airbus A330

BREAKING NEWS
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Air Sénégal-Teaser

Senegal’s second Airbus A330 will soon be operational. Purchased for $290.4 million, it will be delivered to Macky Sall on October 15, 2019, according to Alioune Sarr, Senegalese Minister of Tourism and Air Transport.

Before the end of this year, senegalese people will see their second Airbus A330 called Sine Saloum, floating in the air. The acquisition of this aircraft, scheduled for mid-October, would enable Air Senegal to diversify its long-haul offer to Europe and serve United States. Senegal’s national airline, will announce next week at the tourism fair Top Resa Porte de Versailles, the details of the new destinations allowed by the second A330.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Barcelona: Another hard hit for Ousmane Dembélé!

Cameroon: ousted from the Douala’s port, Bolloré group relies on Paul Biya

Benin: The Democratic Renewal Party at its Holiday University

“”when Cameroon coughs, all Central Africa catches cold”, CEMAC President

Barcelona FC: Bad news for Ansu Fati!

Benin: Monique Kanhonou elected CA of Cotonou’s 10th borough

Benin – Crisis within the FCEB: Hounkpè camp asks forgiveness

Benin: Towards the removal of diagnostic’s evaluation boycotters?

Benin: dialogue between trade union confederations and government yesterday

Benin – governors place: the sixth extraordinary session of the year 2019 closed

Benin – FCEB receipt: Paul Hounkpè wants to report to Boni Yayi

Nigerian borders Closure : This is why the parliament has not questioned the government

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More