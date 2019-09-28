Senegal gets a new Airbus A330

Senegal’s second Airbus A330 will soon be operational. Purchased for $290.4 million, it will be delivered to Macky Sall on October 15, 2019, according to Alioune Sarr, Senegalese Minister of Tourism and Air Transport.

Before the end of this year, senegalese people will see their second Airbus A330 called Sine Saloum, floating in the air. The acquisition of this aircraft, scheduled for mid-October, would enable Air Senegal to diversify its long-haul offer to Europe and serve United States. Senegal’s national airline, will announce next week at the tourism fair Top Resa Porte de Versailles, the details of the new destinations allowed by the second A330.