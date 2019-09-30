Saudi Arabia sends letters to Iran

The Saudi Kingdom has sent letters to Iranian President Hassan Rohani, said Iranian government spokesman Ali Rubaie at a press conference on monday30 september 2019.

In the midst of a period of tension between Saudi Arabia, supported by United States and Iran, we learned this morning that Saudi leaders have sent letters through intermediaries to the Iranian president. The information was revealed by iranian government spokesman Ali Rubaie, who did not, however, give any details on the content of the letters. Saudi Arabia made no immediate comments.

Tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran has increased since the attack on the Aramco oil sites. This attack by drones (missiles) in the very heart of Saudi Arabia was claimed by the Houthi rebels. But Saudi Arabia and the United States blame Tehran for the attack, which rejects all accusations and claims loud and clear its “innocence“.