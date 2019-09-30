Nigeria: Boko Haram attack, heavy losses inflicted to the army again

By Modeste Dossou
A formation of nigerian army was attacked in the local government area of Gubio in Borno State. According to security sources, several soldiers were killed and military equipment taken away.

About 13 people were killed in an attack by Boko Haram against nigerian army soldiers. According to a source quoted by Sahara Reporter, the terrorists came in several vehicles to attack the military barracks in the city of Gubio around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The fighting lasted about three hours. The same source said: “At least eight soldiers, about five civilians, including one police officer, were killed and dozens more wounded in a terrorist attack on the Gubio military base in northern Borno. The troops fought them, many insurgents were killed but they left with their bodies.

According to Sahara reporter, a civilian official of the Joint Task Force reported that “13 bodies were found after Sunday’s attack, while on Monday, three more bodies were found in bushes”. The military equipment taken by the insurgents, including four armed trucks belonging to the army with weapons and ammunition, says the media.

