Nigeria: Babies production plant discovered

Nigerian police raided a baby factory in Lagos city. About 20 young pregnant women have been released, reports the Guardian.

According to nigerian media, the young women victims of this exploitation are between 15 and 28 years old. They were reportedly abducted and detained “in four different locations in the locality of Ikotun”. Their babies are taken away and sold at 300,000 or 500,000 N, depending on gender, says The Guardian. According to police, in addition to the young women, four children were also released. The media also points out that some of the women were aware that their baby was going to be sold. However, several of them, “were brought to Lagos with promises of job offers, and then transformed into baby manufacturing factories,” the source reports.

In addition, “it has been established that some of the victims were abducted from their countries of origin and taken to places where men took turns getting them pregnant,” says the divisional Police Officer (DPO) Chike Ibe quoted by the online media. Despite their consent to sell their child, many of the women reported that they had not received the promised funds. Two suspects were arrested on the spot by the police and a third person is actively sought by the police who have opened an investigation to try to dismantle the clan.