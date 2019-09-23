Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie triumphantly arrive in South Africa (videos)

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are already in South Africa on Monday 23rd September 2019 for their much-announced tour.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their young son Archie, 4 months old were welcomed on Monday 23rd September 2019 in Cape Town, the South African capital. The Sussex took off on Sunday 22nd September 2019 for Africa and landed this morning in Cape Town, South Africa. Just after landing and a triumphant welcome to the author of their rank, the couple began their official tour showing each other that they were not there for a vacation, but as part of their royal duties. On occasion, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their child Archie, displayed themselves with a small white hat on their heads.

As they left Archie to his infant, the Sussex walking hand in hand were welcomed, according to Gala magazine, with traditional dances and “a hedge of honour made by children (from local primary schools) that Meghan hastened to hug him for a warm and generous first contact“. In the afternoon Harry and Meghan reportedly travelled to Nyanga, in the suburbs of Cape Town known as the “murder capital”, a dangerous suburb. To do this, the parents of the royal baby Archie were surrounded by a large police presence and a large number of security guards, as Gala points out.

“Their Royal Highnesses look forward to their arrival in Africa on their first official visit as a family. As you well know, Africa occupies a very important place in the Duke’s heart and he is eager to share this passion with the Duchess and their son,” explained a close relative of the British royal family on Sunday. Proof that this trip by Meghan Markle and Harry, which will end on October 2, 2019, has diplomatic and lobbying objectives.