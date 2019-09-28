Meghan Markle pregnant? This clue that confirms her second pregnancy

The British press announced this week the second pregnancy of Duchess Meghan Markle pregnant for her second child with Prince Harry. The news that seemed to be a rumor has just been confirmed by clues.

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon have their second child. According to Gala magazine, there are clues that may be telling them something.

For Judi James, a body language expert who confided in L’Express, there are several indications that Meghan Markle is pregnant. In addition to covering her belly with her hand, on the other side of England, the tabloids announced Meghan’s pregnancy subject to confirmation from the royal palace. As such, Meghan and Harry’s children will have very little age difference.

The media reports that on 23 september 2019, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made a wonderful gift to their fans by unveiling their son’s face. Also, on wednesday, 25 september 2019, Archie melted the hearts of British Crown fans with his first royal engagement. In his little H&M blue overalls, the little man was a delight to behold. Fans are already noticing a striking resemblance with her father at the same age.