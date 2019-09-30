Meghan Markle and Harry: their Skype that revolutionizes the British royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a Skype at Nalikule University in Lilongwe, Malawi on sunday 29 september. A first in the British royal family, this skype was made while Meghan was in Johannesburg with her son Archie.

In a visit to Nalikule University in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, on Sunday 29 September 2019, Prince Harry decided to introduce his wife Meghan Markle to the students. “I know there’s someone you’d like to hear more than me. If the technology works, you may see someone appear on the screen,” Prince Harry introduced. So, to contact his wife, who stayed in Johannesburg with their son Archie, Prince Harry chose Skype.

According to The Sun, relayed by Mrs. lefigaro, this is a great first in the history of the British royal family. “I’m so happy to be with you, is there a gap?” said Meghan Markle once on the screen with a smile. “Archie’s taking a nap,” Harry continued. Before interrupting the discussion, Meghan Markle praised the work of the feminist activists, in front of her husband and the attentive students.