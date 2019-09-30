Mali – ICC: Fatou Bensouda wins a first battle

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed charges against a Malian man suspected of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Mali, reports Reuters.

The judges confirmed the charges against Al Hassan Ag Abdul Aziz and stated that there were good reasons to believe that he was responsible for crimes including rape, torture, sexual slavery and attacks on religious and historic buildings, Reuters said. Al Hassan Ag Abdul Aziz was allegedly responsible for these crimes while leading the Islamic police in Timbuktu during the rebel takeover of the city in 2012-2013.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in July that after the takeover of Timbuktu by the Islamist rebel group Ansar Dine in 2012, civilians were “subjected to a climate of constant fear and repression”. Reuters reports that defence lawyers still claim their client’s innocence. At this time, no date has yet been set for the trial.