Madonna: A singer accuses her of having plagiarized her portrait

By Freedya da Costa

In a message posted on Instagram, actress Lio accuses Madonna of plagiarism. The American singer is said to have copied the portrait where she was dressed as a Madonna.

It was a t-shirt sold in a fan shop of the famous artist Madonna that caught the attention of actress Lio, whose real name is Vanda Maria Ribeiro Furtado Travares de Vasconcelos. She denounces the striking similarity between her 1991 photo and the one printed on the t-shirt. She explained, with a photo, that the design used on the t-shirt sold in Madonna’s fan shop was inspired by her portrait.

The plagiarized work is a photo of Lio in Madonna with a wounded heart, taken as part of a series by photographer Pierre Commoy and painter Gilles Blanchard. “Can someone ask the lady to return the crown? ”, wrote Lio on the social network before adding “Ask for the original! ».

Quelqu’un peut demander à la dame de rendre la couronne? 😂 Can someone ask this Lady to give the crown back?😂 1991: "La Madone au coeur blessé" by Pierre et Gilles 2019: Madonna not by Pierre et Gilles, en illustration d’un tshirt de sa boutique officielle. Un montage fait à partir d’une photo originale par Madonna, par un designer, et probablement sans que Madonna, qui ne doit pas valider directement chaque article de son merchandising, soit au courant. Elle a d’ailleurs aussi posé avec Pierre et Gilles et n’aimerait sans doute pas voir leur travail copié. Demandez l’originale! 😄 Bravo et merci Pierre et Gilles. @pierreetgilles_gilles @pierreetgilles_gilles #pierreetgilles #lamadoneaucoeurblessé #lio #fun #humour #humor #rienneseperdtoutsetransforme #madones #priezpournous #prayforus #demandezloriginale #😂 #bravopierreetgilles #nobodyequalspierreetgilles

The Portuguese actress, who is also a singer, pointed out that Madonna is not the cause of this problem. Lio believes that the motif is “a design made from an original photo by Madonna, by a designer, and probably without Madonna, who does not have to directly validate each item of her merchandising, being aware of it“. According to her, the famous Madonna would certainly not like to copy the work of the two artists with whom she once posed.

Although the pop queen has not yet replied, the situation has already generated enough comments. Some support the Belgian-Portuguese singer, others wonder about Madonna’s intentions.

