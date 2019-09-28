Libya: third american raid in the south of the country, 17 dead

By Modeste Dossou
American forces conducted a third air strike in Libya. According to an announcement by the American Command for Africa (AFRICOM), at least 17 Islamic state fighters have been killed, reports Libyan Express.

This third US Air Force strike in Libya this month took place on thursday. According to the Libyan Express report, this is an action in the context of a campaign against the terrorist group in the town of Murzuq in southwest Libya.

The strikes were carried out in coordination with the Libyan government of national agreement to deny “safe haven” to terrorists who “seek to harm innocent Libyans,” said Heidi Berg, director of intelligence at the US Navy, director of intelligence at AFRICOM cited by the same source. The deterioration of security in Libya has allowed militants affiliated with the Islamic state to expand their presence in ungoverned desert areas in the south of the country.

