Libya: “I drank blood from my menstrual flow to…survive in the desert” reveals a migrant woman

In an interview with Legit TV, a Nigerian woman named Aisha Jimoh told the story of her life in Libya after Muammar Gaddafi’s fall. According to her story, she drank the blood of her menstrual flow to survive in the desert.

In 2011, NATO launched an offensive accompanied by US air strikes against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. After several days of intense clashes, Muammar Gaddafi was killed on 20 october 2011 in the vicinity of Sirte. As a result, the country is plunged into chaos with two rival governments claiming power.

African migrants were mistreated and sold at low prices, like a loaf of bread, to feed a slavery market that was born in this North African country. The daring report by the British channel CNN and the testimonies of some migrants who have been saved speak volumes. Aisha Jimoh, a 31-year-old single mother, also told of her misfortunes on Libyan soil. She was among the Nigerians who returned home from Libya in 2018.

In an interview with Nigerian television Legit tv in Osogbo, Osun State, she confided in an intimate and pathetic way that she had been through hell during her three-and-a-half year stay in Libya. A graduate of the NCE, she had opted for a scholarship in Libya. Thus, she left Nigeria in the hope of continuing her studies in Libya. But there were no unforeseen circumstances, as was the case after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. In her escape to save her head, she drank blood from her menstrual flow to survive in the desert. In her interview, she also shed light on how the other Nigerians were the architects of their fate.

