Jacques Chirac: his discreet nickname to call his female conquests

Former French President Jacques Chirac, whose death was announced on thursday 26 september 2019, has a discreet nickname that he used to call his female conquests.

During his lifetime, Jacques Chirac almost put his marriage and career at risk for a woman’s business, including “the second woman of his life”, the mischievous Jacqueline Chabridon. To be discreet, in this fiery adulterous relationship, the former French head of state used a very evocative nickname to express himself about the journalist Jacqueline Chabridon, the one who was erasing all her other mistresses. According to Jean Garrigues in his book “An erotic history of the Elysée: from Pompadour to paparazzi”, during the opening of a Cardin store, the former president offered his mistress a chasuble in the middle of the night. Chirac died at the age of 86 and reportedly displayed himself in blue jeans and a wig to have lunch in public with his favourite.

Jacques Chirac or the indiscreet….

It was revealed in the Sunday Journal of 29 September 2019 that Jacques Chirac is very intrusive and he whispered to each other behind the scenes, “The story of “the journalist and the President”. According to Gala magazine, the young woman’s colleagues quickly recognized the voice of the mayor of Paris behind the “Monsieur Nicolas” who called him so frequently on his post: “According to the media, the high point of this adulterous relationship took place at the Taj Mahal, where Jacques Chirac, Jacqueline and Bernadette were all present. “It is said that the visit to the Taj Mahal – temple of love – turned into a vaudeville because Bernadette, nicknamed “the Turtle” by her husband, was hanging around in the back of the procession, while James opened the march, his mistress very close to him. “We had the impression that they were having sex, it was embarrassing,” the anecdote doesn’t stop there, “Just as we were leaving, Chirac got into the official car… even forgetting his wife,” said journalist Catherine Nay.

But over the years, the romance could not continue, because indiscretions denounced the influence that this journalist could exert and the desire for divorce that began to appear in Jacques Chirac’s mouth. Thereafter, rather than following his heart, the former president followed his careerism by staying with Bernadette, who faithfully accompanied him to his final resting place. When asked about her love affair with Jacques Chirac, the young journalist has always refused to express herself. In any case, as Gala points out, she will be able to keep “the memories of the madness of this “Mister Nicolas” who was only cheating on his wife.