Ivory Coast: Swearing-in of members of the Independent Electoral Commission

Politics
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Les membres de la CEI prêtent serment en Côte d'ivoire@RFI

Members of the new Independent Electoral Commission of Ivory Coast were sworn in on Friday 27 September before the Constitutional Council. These 15 commissioners come from different components of the Ivorian socio-political class.

Appointed to sit on the new Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the 15 members were sworn in before the Constitutional Council. It was an opportunity for the President of the High Institution, Mamadou Koné, to remind the Commissioners of the necessity of carrying out this enormous republican task in complete impartiality and independence.

Under thenew legislation, three commissioners are from the ruling RHDP, three from the opposition, six from civil society and three from the institutions of the republic . However, there remains the appointment of the President of the CIS very soon on the initiative of his dean of age. According to the texts, the representative of the Head of stat and those of the political parties are automatically excluded from the presidency.

An IEC without IPFs and ICDPs

Known as the country’s several major political parties, Henri Konan Bédié’s ICDP and Laurent Gbagbo’s FPI have boycotted this new commission. For these political organizations, it does not respect the balance or independence required by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR). While the opposition largely demands new discussions that can lead to a consensual and independent commission, the Ouattara government does not seem to be moving backwards. With 13 months to go before the presidential election, this deep division leaves a very deleterious atmosphere in this pre-electoral period. We hope that Félix Houphouët-Boigny’s country does not fall back into the 2010 mistakes !

