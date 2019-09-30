Ivory Coast – Presidential 2020: another blow for Guillaume Soro!

The former president of ivorian parliament is still losing significant support in the ranks of his fellow fighters. With a thirteen months to go before the Ivorian presidential elections, Guillaume Soro is seeing his entourage shrink.

Misfortunes have been knocking on the door of the Chairman of the Political Committee since his resignation from the perch of the ivorian National Assembly. Last saturday, some members of the Rally for Côte d’Ivoire (RACI) turned their backs on the leader of the 2002 rebellion. When they left the Guillame Soro boat, they formed around his rival in the northern region, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly. This is considered another major failure for the former head of the Ouattara government.

“We have managed to find the way of fraternity, the way of development. We left yesterday, today we returned to our common home. We have therefore decided to put ourselves in order of battle around one of the most loyal companions, around a reference person, one of the most loyal and faithful companions of the Head of State, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly” said their spokesman, relayed by Africa on7. Two weeks ago, an alliance acquired for Soro’s cause joined Gon Coulibaly. This wind of defections minimizes the chances of the member for Ferké to run for the Supreme Court in 2020 if he were to run. For several months, Guillaume Soro has been living outside the ivorian borders.