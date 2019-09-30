Ivory Coast: An arrest of Bédié’s relative raises tension

Politics
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Henri Bédié et Alassane Ouattara, ancien et actuel président ivoirien@Africa Guinée

In Ivory Coast, the arrest of President Konan Bédié’s relative has heightened tensions. Jacques Mangoua, Vice-President of PDCI, was arrested on friday 28th. He is suspected of illegally possessing weapons and machetes.

President of GBEKE Regional Council and  Vice-President of  PDCI-RDA Jacques Mangoua has been in the hands of the gendarmerie for a few days in a case of weapon discovery in Beumi. According to several media reports, ammunition and machetes were found in his home. After the men in uniform were found, he was summoned and taken into police custody. In the entourage of this PDCI cacique, the theory of a “conspiracy” is mentioned.

A former ally of the government, Jacques Mangoua and his party are now in the process of winning power. He considers himself to be the first political group of the opposition to the head of state Alassane Ouattara. In a statement dated  on sunday 29 september, reported by Africa out of 7, Konan Bédié’s party condemned the flagrant violation of the freedoms and rights of the “comrade” before unconditionally demanding his release. Whether one is in opposition or in the movement, these objects that resurface a year before the presidential election are not a good sign for peace and stability in this war-torn country during the post-election crisis of 2010.

