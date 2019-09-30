Ivory Coast: Alassane Ouattara back in Abidjan after a visit in the N’zi

By Marturin S. ATCHA
Alassane Ouattara à N'zi, président ivoirien@AIP

Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara is back in Abidjan after his visit to the N’zi in the center of the country. This tour by the President brings a glimmer of hope to the people of the region.

The Ivorian Head of State completed his tour in the N’zi region where he chaired the Council of Ministers from the city of Dimbokro. Accompanied by his Vice-President, the Head of Government and other party officials, Alassane Ouattara focused his speech on his socio-political record in the region. This tour was an opportunity for the head of the RHDP to make a new promise in terms of basic infrastructure. He therefore promised Kouassi Kouassikro a gendarmerie and a maternity hospital.

For many analysts, this tour has turned into a political meeting or at least a pre-campaign for the 2020 presidential election. “This visit is political com’ (…) To show that we are popular in certain areas. We’re clearly in the pre-campaign phase. With one year to go before the presidential election, the RHDP government cannot afford to add disappointment to the feeling of abandonment that has prevailed in the N’zi for years,” an analyst told RFI’s microphone at the beginning of the tour. Within the Ivorian political class, we remain divided on the latter.

