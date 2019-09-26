Iran-US tensions: China denounces gratuitous shaking of the sanctions stick

China has officially reacted to US sanctions against domestic companies. The spokesman for the head of Chinese diplomacy denounced Washington’s attitude, which continues to increase sanctions against several countries.

The Middle Kingdom has openly taken a stand against the myriad of sanctions against its companies. Speaking to the media, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed “his strong dissatisfaction and determined opposition to the sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese companies and individuals”. For him, the Trump administration “waved the stick of sanctions for nothing” in flagrant violation of international laws and texts.

Beijing also feels the same resentment towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been seriously affected by severe economic and financial sanctions. On the occasion of the 74th UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rohani reiterated to world leaders that he would negotiate with the United States only on the condition that sanctions would be fully lifted against his country. This arm wrestling match increases tensions and there are fears of probable military activities commensurate with the threats of its last days.