Instagram: Malicious individuals on the trail of Dj Arafat’s daughter, Rafna

The instagram account of Dj Arafat Rafna’s daughter has been hacked for the second consecutive time. Furious, her mother Carmen Sama cries out in scandal.

Malicious individuals follow Rafna’s instagram account as a fuel on the fire. The latter seem to have made it their own, the mission to hack into Dj Arafat’s daughter’s account. Twice in a row, they reported Rafna’s account, the channel through which the little girl wanted to share some moments of her life with her father’s fans, said her mother, Carmen Sama.

For Carmen Sama, it was too much. She doesn’t understand why people are mad at her daughter Rafna. Carmen Sama came out of the woods through her instagram account and sent a message to the detractors.

“I’m sorry to see that there are unhealthy people. I created an account for my daughter that was reported by a group of people. It was my decision and his father’s, she’s not the only child in the world with an Instagram account. So if I have to, I will do it a thousand times,” she wrote with a photo.

Finally, Carmen Sama apologized to the People’s of the “popular China” : “A thousand apologies to China, your daughter will have a new account very soon,” she concluded.