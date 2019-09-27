Indonesia: About 23 deaths after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake

On friday, 27 september 2019, the disaster management agency announced the results of the earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia on thursday. 23 deaths and significant material damage were reported.

After the earthquake that shook the moluccan Islands in eastern Indonesia on thursday morning, several thousand people were evacuated. According to figures from the disaster management agency, 20 to 23 people were killed and 15,000 displaced.

This 6.5 magnitude earthquake, according to the agency, was followed by several aftershocks, although it did not trigger the tsunami alert. The panicked inhabitants had to move to the heights to get to safety. According to the facts reported by the Parisian, several people, including a baby, were trapped and died under building debris, which was giving way under the pressure of the earthquake. More than a hundred people were injured and hundreds of schools, homes and offices were destroyed. The survivors were cared for by the authorities, who set up collective kitchens and tents.

An earthquake at a depth of 29 kilometres….

According to the american Geophysics Institut (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 8:46 a.m. local time, was detected 37 kilometers northeast of Ambon in the Moluccan province. The institute also pointed out that the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 29 kilometres.

This archipelago, composed of 17,000 islands and islets, is regularly hit by earthquakes because of its geographical location, the Parisian reported. It is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is an area of high seismic activity. In late September 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that triggered a tsunami on Celebes Island killed and disappeared more than 4,300 people and caused extensive damage in Palu region.