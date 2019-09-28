Indonesia: 19 people died after an earthquake in the Moluccan’s Islands

EnvironmentEnvironment
By Freedya da Costa
parismatch.com

After the earthquake that shook the archipelago in the east of the country, the final toll was 19 dead and 126 wounded. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake also caused enormous material damage.

The violent earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia last thursday at 8:46 a.m. local time killed thousands of people. The disaster management agency reduced the number of people killed during the tremors. According to the agency’s spokesman, Agus Wibowo, quoted by 20 minutes, an error was made in the “victims’ names’s identification”. After verification, the agency reports that the earthquake killed 19 people, injured 126 and displaced 15,000.

The disaster management agency had previously assessed the damage caused by the earthquakes in the Moluccan’s Islands in eastern Indonesia. According to the agency’s initial figures, the earthquake killed 20 to 23 people, injured about 100 others and caused extensive material damage. Hundreds of schools, houses, offices, were destroyed. The authorities have set up collective kitchens and tents to help displaced people in the archipelago.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: The Democratic Renewal Party at its Holiday University

“”when Cameroon coughs, all Central Africa catches cold”, CEMAC President

Barcelona FC: Bad news for Ansu Fati!

Benin: Monique Kanhonou elected CA of Cotonou’s 10th borough

Benin – Crisis within the FCEB: Hounkpè camp asks forgiveness

Benin: Towards the removal of diagnostic’s evaluation boycotters?

Benin: dialogue between trade union confederations and government yesterday

Benin – governors place: the sixth extraordinary session of the year 2019 closed

Benin – FCEB receipt: Paul Hounkpè wants to report to Boni Yayi

Nigerian borders Closure : This is why the parliament has not questioned the government

Benin: Criet to determine between Emmanuel Tiando and Jean-Baptiste Elias

Benin: Fiacre Vidjingninou leaves the National Assembly communication’s cell

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More